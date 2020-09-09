Broncos' Von Miller Expected to Miss Entire 2020 Season After Suffering Ankle Injury, According to Report

✖

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury in practice on Tuesday and will likely miss the entire 2020 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miller injured a tendon in his ankle and expected to have surgery. The team was practicing on an indoor field and Miller's injury occurred towards the end of practice. He will visit ankle specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday for a second opinion about surgery.

If Miller is out for the entire year, it would be a major blow for the Broncos, who look to be a team on the rise with the moves they made in the draft and free agency. Miller was looking to have a bounce-back season after recording just eight sacks in 2019, the first season since 2013 with fewer than 10. Broncos coach Vic Fangio and president of football operations/general manager John Elway were impressed with how Miller looked during camp.

"I just tried to change that, and I tried to work as hard as I possibly could,'' Miller said when talking about his offseason work. "I didn't take any days off, I didn't go on any vacations, and I didn't do anything but work out, grind and reinvest all the time that I would usually spend on endorsements. I just reinvested that time back into myself.'' It has not been an easy year for Miller as he also dealt with COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic. Back in May, Miller talked to the Washington Post about his experience battling the coronavirus.

"My lungs were constricting," he said when talking about not being able to breathe. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop, and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital."

Thankfully, Miller was able to recover but now he's dealing with an injury that will keep him out for a long time, if not the entire year. Miller has been with the Broncos since 2011 after the team drafted him No. 2 overall. He has put together a Hall of Famer career as he has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro Team seven times, led his team to a Super Bowl win and was named Super Bowl MVP.