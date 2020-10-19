First Look at 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Prequel 'Kamp Koral' Revealed

Nickelodeon has released a first look at Kamp Koral, the upcoming prequel to SpongeBob SquarePants. The artwork shows SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and Plankton rendered in a new CG style for the upcoming series. All are portrayed younger for the series, which is meant to explore SpongeBob's childhood.

Kamp Kora: SpongeBob's Under Years will follow younger versions of its iconic characters through their tenure at Kamp Koral summer camp, according to a report by Deadline. This version of SpongeBob is 10 years old, and the key art shows him and his friends dressed for their time in the great outdoors. The show will reportedly follow them on a host of camp-themed adventures in the Kelp Forest, right by the scenic Lake Yuckymuck. If you want to see more, you'll have to sign up for the new Paramount+ streaming service in 2021.

Kamp Koral features the main voice cast of the original series, including Tom Kenny as Spongebob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton. Two new characters are joining as well — Nobby, voiced by Carlos Alazraqui and Narlene, voiced by Kate Higgins. The newcomers are narwhal siblings who live in the forest nearby the camp. The show is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios with several veteran producers from the original series onboard.

Kamp Koral is not the only SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff in the works. Nickelodeon is reportedly producing another series called The Patrick Star Show — a late night talk show-style series centering around Patrick, with sparse appearances by other familiar characters. It is not clear whether this show is intended to air on the cable channel or on the streaming service alongside Kamp Koral, or even somewhere else.

An earlier report last fall indicated that yet another SpongeBob spinoff would be built around Squidward, and would be streamed on Netflix. According to The Verge, this will be a "music-based" series, but ViacomCBS later announced that it will actually be two films made exclusively for Netflix.

These SpongeBob spinoffs are sure to be a big draw for Paramount+, the upcoming new streaming service from ViacomCBS. It will be a massive rebrand for CBS All Access, drawing on a deep library of media from all genres. So far, the release date for these cartoons has not been announced.