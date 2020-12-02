Snoop Dogg's Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Commentary Had People Rolling

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. faced off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday night, lasting all eight rounds in the ring. The two men showed that they still have power in their fists past the age of 50 and provided entertainment for those that purchased the pay-per-view event. However, rapper Snoop Dogg stole the show with his commentary and created conversations on social media for several days.

The longtime rapper joined the commentary team and provided some much-needed humor during multiple fights. He sang hymns while Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson and then talked about uncles fighting at a family BBQ. Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, said that he wasn't a fan of the commentary, but the vocal majority disagreed. A multitude of Twitter users said that Dogg was the best part of the night.