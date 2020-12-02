Snoop Dogg's Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Commentary Had People Rolling
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. faced off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday night, lasting all eight rounds in the ring. The two men showed that they still have power in their fists past the age of 50 and provided entertainment for those that purchased the pay-per-view event. However, rapper Snoop Dogg stole the show with his commentary and created conversations on social media for several days.
The longtime rapper joined the commentary team and provided some much-needed humor during multiple fights. He sang hymns while Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson and then talked about uncles fighting at a family BBQ. Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, said that he wasn't a fan of the commentary, but the vocal majority disagreed. A multitude of Twitter users said that Dogg was the best part of the night.
Snoop Dogg calling the Tyson v Jones Jr was very entertaining.— Nigel Hinds (@tawallah23) December 1, 2020
After the Tyson fight definitely @SnoopDogg— Lisa Hahner (@citygalsports) December 1, 2020
Snoop Dogg actually put on a great performance at the Tyson vs. Jones fight. Old dogs still got tricks— David D #BLM (@DavidD1094) November 30, 2020
Snoop Dogg and Mauro Ranallo were a killer commentary team for Tyson's fight this weekend. Would you rather see this duo together in WWE or AEW?— Gareth Nicholas (@ConeQuest) November 30, 2020
“It’s like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ” DEAD 💀 can Snoop just commentate over every sport from now on? I’d watch it all.— Sail Away, Sweet Suzy 🦑📝 (@SquidFiction) November 29, 2020
@SnoopDogg Stole the show! pic.twitter.com/Moe02Lsss2— AZGraphicGal (@AZGraphicGal) November 29, 2020
His commentary is better than the fight. It’s a pretty good fight for a couple of 50-somethings.— 🤷🏼♀️Andrea Bremser🤷🏼♀️ (@andreabremser) November 29, 2020
@SnoopDogg need to be a regular commentator, people be watching any sport with Uncle Snoop sprinkling his magic on the commentary 🤣🤣💯👍— Emita (@emitajayne) November 29, 2020
I DON'T AGREE WITH YOU AND NEITHER DOES TWITTER! SNOOP -DOGG MADE THE FIGHT. SORRY YOU CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE HUMOR 😂😂😂 WE NEEDED IT!— Gary Cole (@MinGaryCole) December 1, 2020
“Just be Quiet”- Conor McGregor’s Coach Rips Snoop Dogg for His Commentary on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr https://t.co/Few5Tj4Kb9 via @sports_ess
Here is u a throwback from a few years ago! Gotta give my man @SnoopDogg a shoutout for his commentary last night during the Tyson fight! I think u have found a new career. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZU50tk1eHs— Jason Aldean Fanatic (@Jasoncountrymus) December 1, 2020
Creed actor Michael B Jordan wants to train with Mike Tyson and says Snoop Dogg comparing exhibition to his uncles fighting at barbecue had him in stitches pic.twitter.com/f3CwhoXftV— Micheal B Jordan (@Micheal36840296) December 1, 2020
Big facts, his commentary on the Tyson fight alone was the best sports commentary I’ve ever heard 🤣— Roman Munoz (@RAM559) December 1, 2020
As long as @SnoopDogg is doing commentary! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/BnG3U62fzD— Outside The Games®️™️ (@OutsideTheGames) December 1, 2020
He is probably the most annoying commentator at @espn in my opinion. Now @SnoopDogg should be a commentator for everything, especially after that Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. 💯😂🤣 https://t.co/br3qrGfU69— BIG WASH (@BIGw357) December 1, 2020