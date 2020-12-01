Fan Attempted to Punch Mike Tyson After Roy Jones Jr. Fight

✖

A fan decided to take on Mike Tyson after the boxing legend battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight. According to TMZ, Tyson was leaving Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night when he came across a group of fans looking to get his autograph. A man in the crowd yelled out to Tyson, asking why he wouldn't let the guy fight him. Tyson jokingly said to the man that it wouldn't end well for him, and that's when the man swung at the former heavyweight champion.

TMZ also said the man proceeded to reach into his wristband, but Tyson's team jumped right in before the situation got worse. It was then reported the man took off, but members of Tyson's team indicated they recognized the man from a previous signing. Police officers were called about a possible batter involving Tyson around 11 p.m. PT, but when they responded to the scene, all parties have left and no report was filed.

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀 Mike Tyson agrees.

Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Odds are if Tyson were to fight the man, the outcome would not be in the man's favor. The fight between Tyson and Jones ended in a draw, but many believe Tyson won the fight. After the event, Tyson told Jim Gray: "This is bigger than fighting and winning the championship," We're humanitarians and we're helping people." He also revealed that he's looking to do more exhibition fights in the future.

"I'm used to doing it for three minutes," Tyson stated as reported by CBS Sports. "Sometimes, that two minutes felt like three minutes. I'm happy I got this under my belt to keep doing this and go further." Jones said that the body shots he took from Tyson "took a toll" on him.

"I like him, but the dude is so strong, man," Jones said afterward as reported by ESPN. "I understand why they say some things are 'bucket list' because when he hits you, if it's his head, his punches, his body shots, it don't matter. Everything hurts. So, for me, I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I'm cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don't know." The fight also featured YouTube star Jake Paul against former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round, which led to the social media making fun of the former NBA star.