Snoop Dogg Was The Real Winner of Jake Paul and Nate Robinson's Boxing Match

YouTube Jake Paul and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson entered the boxing ring on Saturday night during a pay-per-view event headlined by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The fight only lasted into the second round before Paul secured a knockout victory with a vicious punch. Some viewers said that they were unhappy about the length of the fight, as well as the quality, but the majority expressed excitement about the commentary. Specifically, they praised longtime rapper Snoop Dogg.

The man responsible for "Gin and Juice" joined the commentary team on Saturday night to spice up the action. He called the Paul-Robinson bout, as well as the main event, often making comments about uncles fighting at BBQs and singing hymns. There were a few critics that said he "added nothing" to the PPV, but the majority said that Dogg was the best part of the night. They proclaimed that his musical performance was fantastic and that his commentary was even better.