Snoop Dogg Was The Real Winner of Jake Paul and Nate Robinson's Boxing Match
YouTube Jake Paul and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson entered the boxing ring on Saturday night during a pay-per-view event headlined by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The fight only lasted into the second round before Paul secured a knockout victory with a vicious punch. Some viewers said that they were unhappy about the length of the fight, as well as the quality, but the majority expressed excitement about the commentary. Specifically, they praised longtime rapper Snoop Dogg.
The man responsible for "Gin and Juice" joined the commentary team on Saturday night to spice up the action. He called the Paul-Robinson bout, as well as the main event, often making comments about uncles fighting at BBQs and singing hymns. There were a few critics that said he "added nothing" to the PPV, but the majority said that Dogg was the best part of the night. They proclaimed that his musical performance was fantastic and that his commentary was even better.
Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ttrNfwRPs1— Joshua Stewart (@joshlstewart) November 29, 2020
Snoop Dogg singing church hymns over Nate Robinsons dead body is hands down my favorite sports commentating moment of 2020— Pat (@BarstoolPAT) November 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/SH2BMfCmz8
Petition to replace Michael Cole on commentary with Snoop Dogg.— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) November 29, 2020
Imagine telling someone last year, that Mike Tyson was gonna fight Roy Jones JR. Both in their 50s. Snoop Dogg would be on commentary….oh and also Jake Paul and Nate Robinson are fighting too on the card. Seriously…this year has been bonkers.— Max Gonzalez (@GassyMexican) November 29, 2020
Snoop dogg on commentary last night pic.twitter.com/MA2xjHnxIM— President Airbud (@Airbudburner) November 29, 2020
On the second knockout Snoop said, “Awwwwwe Lawwwwwd!!” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ 🏈🍻 (@karl_diesel) November 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/bCIedn96oD
Snoop Dogg was the clear winner of that fight for a lot of those watching. #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/T1Rhjab99C— €MJΛ¥ (@themeanemjay) November 29, 2020
Snoop Dogg should call all fights! #TysonVSJones pic.twitter.com/9FYCUVQPU9— Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) November 29, 2020
Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/zea40TK2oO— 🇿🇦Linx'o Zulu🇿🇦 (@LinxoZulu) November 29, 2020
THE REAL WINNER OF THE EVENING WAS SNOOP WHO SHOULD GET SOME KINDA BONUS. THIS MAN DID A MEDLEY (SOME) OF HIS GREATEST HITS, DID COMMENTARY BETTER THAN THE COMMENTATORS ALL WHILE SMOKIN THAT NATE PACK. 💯💯💯💯💯— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) November 29, 2020
Snoop has already mastered the craft. We commentators will forever owe everything to him. pic.twitter.com/z9E44w1NkW— Miles Ross Jnr (@MilesTheRoss) November 29, 2020
Snoop to host everything from now on please.— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 29, 2020
Snoop Dogg on commentary singing funeral songs after #JakePaul’s KO has my sides hurting 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HBg5MieHcN— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) November 29, 2020
I need Snoop Dogg on Monday Night Football ASAPidly— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 29, 2020
We really missed an opportunity by not having Snoop moderate the presidential debates.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 29, 2020
Petition for Snoop to commentate more sporting events from here on out #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/DrEf4nGmX1— Daniel Smith (@DanielS10886414) November 29, 2020
i really just watched some youtuber starch an ex NBA player while snoop dog commentates. peak 2020 tbh pic.twitter.com/ABoCZtQ17e— alien math boy (@amcmanus23) November 29, 2020