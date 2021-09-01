Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: Everything to Know About Football Career

Jonathan Owens has been dating Simone Biles for over a year. And during that time, he has continued to work his way to becoming a competitive NFL player. Owens is a member of the Houston Texans but was recently cut by the team. He returned to the Texans the following day as he was signed to the practice squad and could see action during the regular season depending on the team's roster situation.

Owens has been a big supporter of Biles while she was dealing with issues during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens told reporters last month, per ESPN. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there." Here's everything to know about Owens' football career.