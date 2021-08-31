Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Receives Unfortunate News From Houston Texans

✖

Jonathan Owens just received some tough news from the Houston Texans. On Tuesday the veteran defensive back was waived by the Texans, meaning he will be looking for a new NFL team before the start of the 2021 season. Owens is the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, and the two have been dating for a year.

With Owens waived, he now has to go through waivers which means any team can claim him. But if multiple teams want to pick him up, Owens will go to the team that is higher on the waiver wire. If no team picks him up, the Missouri Western State alum becomes a free agent and can sign with any team.

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve and then was waived by the Cardinals in 2019. In September of that year, Owens was signed to the Texans practice squad and played in one game. Last year, Owens played in six games and had one kick return for 26 yards.

As the Olympics were going on and Biles was withdrawing from multiple events due to mental health issues, reporters talked asked Owens about his girlfriend. "I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens said, per ESPN. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

Owens also said he was doing everything he can to help her stay positive during a difficult time. "She was kind of in a funk when everything wasn't going right," Owens stated. "When you're used to everything going right for so long, and all of a sudden you kind of hit a hiccup in your performance, you kind of get down on yourself, kind of lose confidence. And that was kind of one of the things I was trying to make sure ... keep her positive."