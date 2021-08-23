Simone Biles Celebrates Boyfriend's Major NFL Win in Loving Fashion

✖

Olympian Simone Biles has been on vacation since her time at the Tokyo Games, but she's spending part of her off-time celebrating her boyfriend, NFL safety for the Houston Texans Jonathan Owens, as he has his own time in the sporting spotlight. While on a trip with friends, Biles shared on her Instagram story that she was watching Owens play in the Texans' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. "Sending you love & well wishes from vacation I'll be cheering you on! Go #16," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the couple Facetiming ahead of the game. "I love you so much. & so so so proud of you."

Biles also shared two videos of herself watching the game with the caption "GO BABY." She also shared a photo of Owens after a particularly strong play with the caption "Yessssss that's my boyfriend that's my boyfriend." Biles and Owens reunited after her time in Tokyo on August 6, inspiring some adorable Instagram posts together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Biles isn't the only supportive partner in this relationship. During the Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from the team final and the individual all-around competition before also pulling out of the vault and uneven bars finals. Biles cited her mental health as the reason for her decision, as well as suffering from "twisties," a disorienting condition that causes athletes to lose air awareness and can be extremely dangerous. Biles faced a lot of unfortunate backlash, but Owens was extremely supportive of her decision.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," Owens wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos with Biles. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

Owens and Biles met after she slid into his DMs on social media. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi," Biles told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. "And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."