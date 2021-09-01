Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

✖

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

Being cut and returning to a team is nothing new for Owens. The Houston Chronicle mentioned that Owens was cut and then brought back the last four preseasons. Each time, Owens has ended up on the practice squad and has seen some action during that span. In the last two seasons, Owens has played in seven games and has one kickoff return for 26 years. He plays the safety position, which features five players on the Texans roster, including starters Justin Reid and Eric Murray. Owens will look to help a team that only won four games last year.

"I like where we are from the standpoint of, I like our effort and with what we have been trying to get done, Texans coach David Culley said this week. "I have to go back to our last preseason game and I did not like where we were offensively from the standpoint of turning the ball over and I say that because statistics through the years have said that winning teams are always up there in the top 10 in the league in turnover differential and this particular game, we lost the game because we turned the ball over too much and the games that we won, we didn't do that and we got them."

With Owens on the practice squad, this means he will practice with the Texans by will not dress with the team during the games. However, according to Sporting News, two of the maximum 16 players on a practice squad will be eligible to be on the active roster for games days to expand the roster to 55.

All this comes after Biles won two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while dealing with the "twisties." When speaking with PEOPLE about their anniversary, Biles said Owens is "picking up his season so we haven't but obviously, we know we share that love and appreciation for each other," she says. "Although we didn't get to do anything big or grand, we still have that respect that we passed a year."