Seth Rollins Teases 'Finally' Getting Married to Becky Lynch

Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch about to tie the knot? On Tuesday, Rollins posted a very interesting photo and caption in his Instagram Story. The photo shows Lynch working out, and Rollins writes in the caption: "Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married."

The two WWE Superstars got engaged in August 2019. Lynch then announced her pregnancy in May 2020 and had the baby in December of that year. It was also revealed the couple was supposed to get married in May 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Lynch and Rollins announced they were a couple in May 2019, the two were on top of WWE as they were champions.

"The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," Lynch told Barnburner Radio in August 2019, per ComicBook.com. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, 'Ok, I've got your back, you've got my back, let's do this. Let's beat the bejesus out of these people,' that's cool."

Rollins can be seen on SmackDown every Friday night, while Lynch is currently on maternity leave. It's been reported that Lynch will return soon as she's been backstage at recent events and seen at the Performance Center. The return date has not been revealed, but it would be sometime around SummerSlam since WWE is going back on the road in July.

"Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don't know," Rollins told the New York Post last summer. "I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don't know. Things can change between now and December."