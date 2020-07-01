WWE: Seth Rollins Reveals Becky Lynch's Plans After Pregnancy

✖

Becky Lynch shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant in May, and while she's expected to return after her pregnancy, her fiance, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, assured everyone Lynch would be back in the ring when ready. Rollins talked to the New York Post about Lynch and said she plans to return, but things can change once the baby is born.

"Obviously that's gonna be up to her and how she feels," Rollins said. "Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don't know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don't know. Things can change between now and December."

When was asked how Lynch feels right now, Rollins said she hates being at home but she does like to have some time off from WWE. "Obviously, any kind of entertainment industry is gonna stress you out, so she doesn't miss that part of it. She missed the go, go, go. She missed having goals in mind. She missed having something to work toward. And it's hard because I've never been a pregnant person, so she's in a position too where she's had to just walk away and stop abruptly her job."

Shortly after Lynch announced her pregnancy, she revealed that she was planning to return to in-ring action. She said she will really women on the roster who are mothers for advice. "Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," she said to ESPN.

Lynch also added that having a baby doesn't mean her career is over, saying: "This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."