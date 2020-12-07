Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Welcome First Child Together, Share First Photo

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are new parents. On Monday, the couple announced the birth of their first baby together. This comes shortly after Lynch showed off her baby bump for the first time on social media in new pregnancy photos.

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives," Lynch wrote while showing a photo of her, Rollins and the new baby holding hands. Lynch announced she was pregnant and May and was forced to relinquish the WWE Raw Women's Championship. She has been off WWE TV ever since, and Rollins recently took time off to spend time with his family.

"I've always, always wanted kids," she told PEOPLE just before she made the announcement on Raw back in May. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" This story is developing.