Major Update on Becky Lynch's Return to WWE

✖

WWE fans should be on the lookout for Becky Lynch. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lynch is expected to make her comeback " relatively soon." She was backstage at Hell in Cell last Sunday and has been spotted at the Performance Center. There were talks of Lynch returning at WrestleMania 37, but it never happened.

"Expect a return of Becky Lynch relatively soon," Meltzer said. "She's been training at the Performance Center and was at the Hell in a Cell show. Lynch wasn't used at WrestleMania as first talked about and teased by her because they were waiting for her to sign a new deal, which is now in effect, and because they felt it was too early to debut her before she would be back wrestling."

This could mean Lynch's return happens at SummerSlam in August. The event will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in front of likely 65,000 people. Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV since announcing her pregnancy in May 2020. She had her baby with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE in May. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" When Lynch announced her pregnancy, the plan was always to return to the ring. However, when that was going to happen was never revealed.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said to ESPN. "This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them." Once Lynch returns, she will likely be placed in the title picture right away, no matter if she's put on Raw or SmackDown.