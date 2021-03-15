Serena Williams Dances With Daughter Olympia to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Body' After the Grammys

✖

The 2021 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night and recognized some of the biggest names in music. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion won multiple awards and prompted a unique video from tennis star Serena Williams. She donned a flashy gown and joined 3-year-old daughter Olympia for a dance set to one of Megan's songs.

The tennis star posted a video on Instagram and TikTok that showed her and Olympia wearing their fancy gowns. They danced together while "Body" served as the soundtrack. The camera then changed and showed them continuing to dance on a tennis court. Several people wearing masks joined them for the second part and showed off their respective moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

"How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!" Williams wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Several people chimed in on social media and expressed the opinion that the video was just adorable and that they were similarly excited about the Grammy wins.

Megan made her first appearance at the prestigious awards show and cleaned up in the process. She walked away with three awards. She claimed Best New Artist, Rap Song ("Savage" Remix), and Rap Performance ("Savage" Remix). Megan also received a nomination for Record of the Year, but she lost to Billie Eilish.

While Megan did not win Record of the Year, she received a major shoutout during the speech. A stunned Eilish took to the stage with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. She then gave a speech about how Megan deserved to win the award instead of her.

"Megan, girl! I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna chose me.' I was like, 'It's hers,'" Eilish said during the ceremony. "You deserve this. You had a year that I think is impalpable. You are a queen; I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly; I root for you always. You deserve it; honestly, genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

Eilish was not the only person celebrating Megan's big night. Fans and peers alike expressed excitement about her multiple wins, as well as a standout performance of "WAP" with Cardi B. The two music stars "showcased their most provocative dance moves" during the first-ever televised performance of the song.