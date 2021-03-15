Grammys Fans Upset After Beyonce's History-Making Announcement Steals Megan Thee Stallion's Spotlight

✖

The Grammy Awards is receiving some pushback from fans after host Trevor Noah, according to some viewers, overshadowed Megan Thee Stallion's win to announce Beyoncé's history-making moment. During the Sunday night awards ceremony, Beyoncé made history when she and Megan's "Savage" remix won Best Rap Song, pushing the singer to 27 total wins and tying her with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss place as the most-decorated singer, male or female, in Grammys history.

Beyoncé and Megan beat out "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake featuring Lil Durk and "Rockstar" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch to snag the award in the category and took the stage together to accept the honor, with Megan delivering a speech, who gave shout outs to several people, including her collaborator. She said that those who know her know that "ever since I was little, you know that when I grow up, I'm going to be like the rap-Beyoncé. That was my goal. I love her work ethic; I love how she is; I love the way she carried herself." She thanked Beyoncé for her “encouraging words all the time."

I think she wanted this to just be Megan’s moment and was annoyed 😭 a humble & modest Queen https://t.co/cfls1hD6es — Tarek Ali (@itstarekali) March 15, 2021

However, as the two left the stage, they were interrupted by Noah, who took a moment to recognize Beyoncé’s history-making win. The Daily Show host stopped the two from leaving the stage, turning to the camera to tell viewers, "We want everyone to know that right now Grammy history has been made." He went on to note that with the win, "Beyoncé has just tied the all-time record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and by any singer, male or female. So congratulations, Queen Bee."

While Megan happily cheered on Beyoncé, who appeared shocked to learn she had made history, viewers thought it rude of Noah to announce the history-making moment when Megan was getting her chance in the spotlight and celebrating her win. As one person said, they believed Beyoncé wanted the win "to be Megan's moment," with somebody else writing that they “wouldn’t have used Megan’s moment to announce B breaking the record.”

I love/ stan Beyoncé... but I wouldn’t have used Megan’s moment to announce B breaking the record. That could have come later. I was very confused. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vLYiN8zMaI — Karamo (@Karamo) March 15, 2021

As viewers know, later in the night, Beyoncé went on to make history again when she snagged her 28th win, taking home the award Best R&B Performance, which pushed her across the 27-awards mark and had her surpass Krauss in total wins. You can see the list of 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nominees and winners by clicking here.