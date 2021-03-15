Taylor Swift Gives Shout out to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively After Grammy's Speech Win

✖

As Taylor Swift made history Monday night by snagging her third Album of the Year win, she took a moment to give a special shout out to those who helped inspired her music. During Sunday night's awards show, the 31-year-old singer took home the honor for her 2020 album folklore, making her the first female artist to win in the category three times, and in her acceptance speech, she thanked Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as their three children – James, Inez and Betty.

Taking the stage after her name was read, the "cardigan" singer began by thanking her collaborators, including Jack Antonoff and The National's Aaron Dessner, who joined her on stage and whom she worked with on both folklore and its sister album evermore. She also gave a shout out to Justin Vernon,” who she said she is "so excited to meet you some day," before giving a nod to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who Swift previously revealed helped write several songs on both of her latest albums. She said, "I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine." She then went on to give shout outs to Reynolds and Lively.

Album Of The Year + @taylorswift13 = The perfect 🎶Love Story.🎶 Put on your best “Cardigan” to celebrate this amazing #GRAMMYS win! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pYQfvarTLO — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," she said before thanking her fans. "You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."

As Swifties know, Swift and Reynolds and Lively have a close bond, and the couple's children even sparked some inspiration behind one of the songs on folklore. In "betty," the three characters' names are Betty, James, and Inez. At the time the album was released, Reynolds and Lively hadn't announced the name of their third child, though fans were quick to guess Betty or some version of the name was the little one's moniker, something Swift later confirmed when revealing she "named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."

Sunday night proved to be a big one for Swift. She beat out fellow nominees Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas' Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay's Everyday Life, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, to take home Album of the Year. It marked the third time she won the category – she previously won the award in 2010 for Fearless and 2016 for 1989 – and saw her making Grammys history as the first woman to win the award three times. Swift also performed Sunday night, treating fans to a mashup of "cardigan," "august," and "willow." You can see the list of nominees and winners at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards by clicking here.