Billie Eilish may have taken home the award for Record of the Year during Sunday night's 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony, but the "Bad Guy" singer thought the honor deserved to go to someone else. Nominated in the category alongside Beyoncé's "Black Parade," Doja Cat's "Say So," and Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," among several others, Eilish gave a special shout out to Megan Thee Stallion as she accepted the award for "Everything I Wanted."

When her name was read out by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, the award's presenter, a shocked Eilish took the stage with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. Eilish admitted that "this is really embarrassing for" her and seemed more willing to shift the spotlight to someone else she thought was more deserving of the honor. The singer, holding her trophy, told the crowd it should go to Megan Thee Stallion, who was nominated in the category for "Savage (Remix)," featuring Beyoncé.

"Megan, girl! I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna chose me.' I was like, 'It's hers,'" Eilish said. "You deserve this. You had a year that I think is impalpable. You are a queen; I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly; I root for you always. You deserve it; honestly, genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

Despite believing that her fellow singer may have been more deserving of the honor, Eilish ended her speech by telling viewers, "I really do appreciate this." She went on to express her thanks for the academy and Starr and also gave a few shoutouts to those closest to her, stating, "I love you, I love my team. Thank you for seeing me and thank you to my brother Finneas."

In total, Eilish took home two awards Sunday night. Along with taking home the trophy for Best Record of the Year, she also nabbed the awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die" from the same name's James Bond film. She was also nominated in the Song of the Year and the Best Pop Solo Performance categories for "Everything I Wanted." Her Sunday night wins brought her total Grammy wins to seven. During the 2019 ceremony, Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, took home awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, with "Bad Guy" taking home Record of the Year and Song of the Year. At the time, Eilish also scored Best New Artist.

While Megan Thee Stallion didn't take a home Record of the Year, "Savage (Remix)" did win for best rap song and best rap performance. You can see the list of this year’s nominees and winners by clicking here.