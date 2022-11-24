Sean Payton Targeting Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023

Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on two NFL teams for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, the former New Orleans Saints head coach is targeting the Los Angles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for potential openings for the head coach position. Payton is linked to the two teams because of stability at the quarterback position. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert while the Cardinals have Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.

If Payton, who left the Saints after the 2021 season, decides to join a new team, the Saints would get compensation from that team since Payton is under contract with New Orleans. Payton has two years remaining on his current contract. Back in September, Payton told ESPN he would return to coaching next season under one condition.

"If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested," Payton said. "And there's no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years." Payton also revealed the two most important things when it comes to joining a new team.

"The most important element is functional ownership [and] front office ... because there's a handful of teams that aren't, and those teams, regardless of what takes place, they can win on Sunday but they have trouble winning long term," he said. "The opportunity to win consistently and the willingness to build the correct culture and all those things."

Payton, who currently works as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, was the Saints' head coach from 2006-2021. In his 15 seasons as the Saints' coach, Payton posted a 152-89 record, won seven NFC South Championships won the NFC Championship once and won the Super Bowl during the 2009 season. He only missed the playoffs six times in his 15 seasons with the Saints, and his worst record with the team was 7-9. Before joining the Saints, Payton was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2005. He was also the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 1999-2002.