Social Media Reacts to Sean Payton Stepping Down as Saints Head Coach

Sean Payton is taking a break from coaching. On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints head coach announced he was stepping away from the team after 15 seasons. He made it clear that he’s not retiring as he plans to have a role in football in some way, shape, or form down the road.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point,” Payton said during his press conference. “I don’t think it’s this year … that’s not where my heart is right now.” Payton is the most successful coach in Saints history. In 15 seasons, Payton won 152 regular-season games and nine postseason games. He led the Saints to seven NFC South titles, three NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2009.

“I would like to thank Sean for everything he has done for New Orleans and for the New Orleans Saints over the past 16 years, as he been a spectacular head coach,” Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said in a press release. “When Mr. Benson, Mrs. Benson and I looked for a head coach in 2006, more than anything we were looking to build sustained success for the long-term. We felt that Sean had the abilities and traits to build this program towards that.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Payton’s announcement.

One fan wrote: “Sometimes a change is needed he had a lot of success with the saints and the owners and fans will love him forever…”

Another fan wrote: “Thank you Coach Payton! You are a complete legend for kicking a surprise onside kick in the SB and then winning it. Saints fans will never forget you.”

One person said: “John Madden & Vince Lombardi both coached 10 seasons in the [NFL]. Sean Payton has 15 years with [Saints]. All three men are Super Bowl coaches, and all 3 are Hall of Famers.”

One fan tweeted: “A team is a little harder to coach and the game becomes a little more difficult when you don’t have a franchise QB like Drew, Patrick, or Kirk. A shame to see Sean run away from a challenge, but this is why it’s important to have an elite gunslinger under center.”

Another fan wrote: “Worthy of compensation. Sean Payton did a phenomenal job this past season. Winning nine games with one of the most injury ravaged rosters in the league. Lost his quarterback, offensive tackles, his best receiver and had a banged up Kamara all year. Beat Tampa twice and Green Bay.”

One fan replied: “Has his role in pushing money back and putting them 74M over the cap to. Now he leaves and doesn’t have to deal with it and the next regime is set up for failure.”

And this fan wrote: “He was the fall guy for the league. Most teams had their own version of a headhunting payment system. Maybe not to the extent of the Saints with spreadsheets and s—, but they did.”