Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.

Florio says the deal Payton signed is for one year and was in the running to be an NFL analyst for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. Payton reportedly also came close to being the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in what would have been a partnership with Tom Brady. But the Brian Flores lawsuit prevented that from happening.

Probably late to this…but I guess we know where to find Sean Payton this fall 👀 @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/PglU6lCvfN — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) May 16, 2022

Payton resigned from being the Saints' head coach following the 2021 season. Following Payton's exit, the team promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to the head coaching position. "I saw in Dennis throughout this comprehensive interview process the same things I have seen in 12 years with him in this organization as an assistant coach," Mickey Loomis, Saints executive vice president/general manager, said in January. "Dennis is smart and organized and his values and personality fit the culture of the New Orleans Saints.

During Payton's press conference in January, he explained the chances of him being on TV. "I don't know what's next — and it kind of feels good," Payton said per ESPN. "But, man, I felt like it was time. ... But not with any regret. There's some excitement, like, 'All right, what's next?'"

Payton, 58, was hired to be the Saints' head coach in 2006, which is the same year legendary quarterback Drew Brees signed with the team. In his 16 seasons with the Saints, Payton led the team to a 152-89 record with seven NFC South championships, one NFC Championship and a Super Bowl title during the 2009 season. He has won nine playoff games in his career and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006 after leading the Saints the NFC Championship game that season. Before joining the Saints. Payton was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2005. He also spent time as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants (1999-2002) and quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (1997-1998).