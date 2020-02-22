Ryan Newman’s Progress Update From Roush Fenway Owner John Henry Has Fans Weighing In

Roush Fenway Racing owner John Henry provided an update on driver Ryan Newman‘s condition after his dangerous crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday. In his Thursday statement, Henry said everyone at Fenway Sports Group is “thankful for the wonderful news” that Newman is making progress and has already been released from the hospital. Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday.

“All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress, and his release from the hospital,” Henry’s statement read. “Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph,” Henry added.

Roush Fenway previously announced that Ross Chastain will dive its Ford No. 6 in place of Newman, while he recovers from his serious injuries. Chastain will drive the car at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday. There is no timetable for Newman’s return to acing.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said.

Scroll on for a look at the response to Henry’s statement.

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

‘Great Job’ With Safety

You always put the drivers safety first and Monday night proved that with @RyanJNewman #6 car, great job #NASCAR — Terry Burtchell (@SeamstressTerry) February 20, 2020

Thank you, John Henry for all you have done to support Roush-Fenway Racing and “Our Guy”, Ryan “Rocket Man” Newman. We appreciate you. Get well soon, Ryan!!! — Jimmy Flynt🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FlyntJimmy) February 20, 2020

‘Good Work on Driver Safety’

Keep up the good work on driver safety. — Boinget (@Boinget1) February 20, 2020

I think God protected him well. — jamie day (@jamiehday42) February 20, 2020

‘Hope He Isn’t Being rushed’

I hope he isn’t being rushed to return . I hope he can take as much time off as he needs even if permanent time off — Michael Prichard (@coachprich) February 20, 2020

‘Great to See Ryan Walk Out of the Hospital’

It was great to see Ryan walk out of the hospital with his daughters! The only bad news is John Henry traded him to Front Row Motorsports for a quart of oil and a partially broken jack! — Greg Gaetano (@Gitmo70) February 20, 2020

Can’t wait to see @RyanJNewman back in the #6 car. To see the miracle come full circle, that’s gonna be awesome! #MrMiracle — ChooChooENGR (@ChooChooEngr) February 20, 2020

Injuries Questions

A few fans had questions about the injuries Newman is recovering from, since the details have not been made public.

What exactly will Ryan be recovering from? I haven’t seen anything about what injuries he has — Austin Ponton (@adnumber3) February 20, 2020

We’ll learn about it when he is ready to talk about it. — Katherine Hannahs (@nascarluvrkatie) February 20, 2020

‘So relieved’

Wonder if The Newman bar saved his life??? So relieved to see he’s ok. — newwife (@newwife1) February 20, 2020

Answer to prayer. Thank God. Great news, speedy recovery Ryan. — d.m. (@bullmastiffus) February 20, 2020

‘Prayers for Ryan’

Thank the LORD! Prayers for Ryan 🙏🙏🙏 — Leanne Heffner (@HeffnerLeanne) February 20, 2020