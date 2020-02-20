Ryan Newman: Roush Fenway Owner John Henry Issues Statement About NASCAR Star's Progress

Roush Fenway Racing owner John Henry is speaking out following NASCAR driver Ryan Newman’s release from the hospital. Newman, the driver behind the wheel of Roush Fenway Racing's No. 6 Ford, suffered serious injuries during the final lap of the Daytona 500 after his vehicle was bumped from behind, the contact sending it airborne before it landed on the track in flames.

Statement from Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry: pic.twitter.com/TXBVnCipNQ — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 20, 2020

"All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress, and his release from the hospital," Henry's statement began. "Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon."

Less than 48 hours after fans watch blinders being put up around his car on the Daytona 500 track, sparking fears of the worse possible outcome, Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center holding the hands of daughters Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivi on Wednesday.

Although Newman is now at home, there is currently "no timetable" for when he will return to the track, according to a Wednesday statement from Rosuh Fenway Racing. Driver Ross Chastain will serve as Newman's replacement during the upcoming Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, which will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 22, less than a week after Newman’s horrific Daytona 500 wreck.

"We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph," it added.

While new safety measures have certainly been implemented over the years, especially following Dale Earnhardt's fatal 2001 crash, Newman's wreck has sparked an increase call for better safety measures from NASCAR fans. Newman himself has long lobbied for safety, with a safety bar even being dubbed the "Newman Bar" after him.

In the wake of the crash, NASCAR is hoping to find ways to improve safety for its drivers, and Newman’s vehicle has been transported to NASCAR's Research in Development facility in Concord, North Carolina, where an investigation is being launched. According to Andy Petree, competition director for Richard Childress Racing, the investigation will be similar to a NTSB investigation, as investigators will "take that mindset and go find anything and everything they can to make the car safer."