Krissie Newman Reveals Black and White Version of Ryan Newman Hospital Exit Video, New Caption

Ryan Newman's estranged wife Krissie Newman shared a black and white video of the NASCAR driver leaving the hospital after his dangerous cash at the end of the Daytona 500 Monday night. The brief video, which Krissie first shared on Twitter in color, was published on Wednesday. Newman and Krissie have two daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday. His team, Roush Fenway published a photo of Newman and his daughters walking out of the hospital, then Krissie posted a video with the caption, Best sight ever!!"

Krissie's Instagram video was the same as the Twitter version, just in black and white this time. "Busting out!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Horus before releasing the video, Roush Fenway issued a statement, confirming Newman was showing great improvement.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," his team wrote. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Duing the final lap of the Daytona 500, Newman lost control of the No. 6 Ford after Ryan Blaney's car made contact with Newman's. Newman hit the wall, collided with Coey Lajoie's car, which struck Newman's vehicle, which flipped over and slid down the tack on its roof. The car then had to be flipped over so Newman could be pulled out.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," NASCAR said in a statement almost immediately after the ace. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Blaney finally broke his silence on the crash in a social media post Thursday.

"I don't think you will ever see someone as tough as Ryan Newman, to see him walk out of that hospital with his girls brought a tear to my eye," Blaney wrote. "I was lucky enough to speak with him last night briefly about what happened Monday, it was just good to hear his voice to be honest. His Ryan Newman humor was at large and brought a smile to my face. The recovery he has made the past few days have been remarkable. I look forward to seeing him soon to talk about it more."

"We are all competitors racing for wins every weekend but at the same time are one big family, and you never want to see family get hurt," he continued. "Have been replaying the events in my head over and over about what I could've done differently ever since."

Since he was released from the hospital, fellow NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. released a photo with Newman, showing the two giving thumbs up.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Ross Chastain will drive the Ford No. 6 at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas this weekend.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images