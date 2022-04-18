Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

✖

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Wilsons' new home features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage, and a large fireplace for the brisk mountain nights. There's also an indoor pool to avoid the cold, a home theater, and a basketball court along with a game room. Per one Tweet, the house is the biggest single-family home sold in the area.

Wilson and Ciara beat the previous record for the most expensive home in the area. Former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's mansion previously sold for $15.7 million. There was also a penthouse at the Four Seasons building that sold for $16M in 2020.

Before the NFL trade, the Wilsons lived in a home in Seattle that was a little over 11,000 square feet. Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and is considered to be the team's best QB ever. He won one Super Bowl with the team and made nine Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons.

As part of the trade to the Broncos, the deal sends three from Denver to Seattle: tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, and defensive end Shelby Harris. In addition to Wilson, the Seahawks will send a 2022 fourth-round pick to Denver as well.

"While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field," Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks, said in a statement regarding the trade. "We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best."