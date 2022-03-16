Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It’s now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a “mutual” decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.

“While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field,” Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the Combine earlier this month the Seahawks had no intentions to trade Wilson. But on Wednesday, Carroll revealed that Wilson wanted to play elsewhere. “This has always been a challenging time of year where we have consistently maintained a competitive approach to getting better as a team,” Carroll said. “As Jody stated, Russ’ desire in doing something different afforded the organization an opportunity to compete in multiple ways. He has always been the ultimate competitor whose leadership and consistency helped shape our culture. Our franchise has won a lot of games and we will always be grateful for the exciting moments and incredible records.”

For Wilson, he’s ready to win a Super Bowl in Denver. “I came here for one reason, and it’s to win. And that’s what I believe in,” Wilson said, per Denver 7 ABC. “Broncos Country, let’s ride.” Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round in the 2012 NFL Draft. In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson reached the Pro Bowl nine times, was selected to All-Pro Second Team in 2019 and led the team to two Super Bowls with one Super Bowl win. Wilson also won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2020 which is considered the biggest award in the league. In his career, Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.