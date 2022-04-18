Russell Wilson Selling Seattle Mansion Following Trade to Denver Broncos

✖

Russell Wilson is officially moving on from the Seattle Seahawks. The Denver Broncos quarterback has officially put his Seattle mansion up for sale. The house is on the market for $36 million and features six bedrooms and 5 and one-quarter bathrooms while sitting on two acres of land. It's located just steps away from Lake Washington and offers a skyline view of the city, according to PEOPLE.

The mansion was built in 2007 and includes a gym, yoga studio, sports court, play structure and a dock with a double jet ski lift. Inside, the home features a large kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom includes a fireplace, and there's a large sitting area that provides views of the lakes and trees. Wilson lived in the home with his wife Ciara and their two children.

The decision to sell the mansion comes after Wilson was traded to the Broncos. During his introductory press conference, Wilson revealed his goal while playing in Denver, which is winning multiple Super Bowls. "That's the plan," Wilson said, per the Broncos' official website. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to hopefully be able to finish my career here and to finish on top as a champion and do it multiple times. That's my mindset."

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season and then led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win the following year. In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times but was only named to the All-Pro team once. Wilson was named Walton Payton Man of the Year in 2020 and won the Bart Starr Award earlier this year.

"I came here for one reason," Wilson said. "I came here for one reason. And that's to win. And that's what I believe in. So every day, what you're going to get from me is that mentality. You're going to get that juice, you're going to get that energy, you're going to get that focus — and we're going to do it together. … We're here for one thing, and that's to win. It's to win at the highest level often."