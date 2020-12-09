Rob Gronkowski: See the NFL Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has enjoyed a fascinating 2020. He started the year by hosting a massive party during Super Bowl week, which several WWE stars attended. He then joined the wrestling promotion, won a championship belt and provided entertainment to another fanbase. However, Gronkowski was not quite done. He returned to the NFL and partnered with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Now he is helping keep the Buccaneers in contention for a playoff spot.

While he has continued to be the "life of the party," Gronkowski has virtually brought along his fans for the ride. He has posted photos and videos on Instagram showing off his unique year. Some posts referenced his time in professional wrestling while others showed what happens when a topless Jeep goes through a car wash. Here are some of Gronkowski's best snaps from 2020.