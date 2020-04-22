Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek to Show off Dance Moves for Coronavirus Charity Event

✖

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL, as he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. But before he can join his new team, Gonk is teaming up with his girlfriend Camille Kostek and other celebrities to host a live online fundraising challenge to benefit the Arthritis Foundation's severely at-risk, elderly, and immunocompromised populations who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Gronk, Kostek, and the rest of the celebrities will be participating in Survive & Thrive: COVID-19 Celebrity Challenge, which will be livestreamed on the Arthritis Foundation Facebook Channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The celebrities will be competing in different challenges, including dancing, which is something Gronkowski and Kostek love to do.

"This is about helping our parents, grandparents, next-door neighbors, and people of all ages with

compromised immune systems who are struggling more than ever with the dangers of COVID-19 and its crippling isolation. We can make a real difference by reaching out to them now. That is our challenge, Gronkowski said in a press release. "We want to help them not only survive, but thrive during this period, and that's something that each and every one of us can do if we act now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Apr 18, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

"We're experiencing an unprecedented demand and need for our services and support, including our Helpline staffed by licensed social workers, online resources, podcasts, virtual support groups and forums as well as our advocacy efforts that fight for people who need access to health care and the treatments they need," Ann M. Palmer, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation, said. "Our challenge is to make sure we can answer that urgent call and the increased cry for our support. We're especially thankful for the generosity of CBDMEDIC and those who donate during this critical time."

Other celebrities who are taking part in the charity event are Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Ice Shaker founder Chris Gronkowski, fitness trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak, James Beard Award-winning Chef Ming Tsai and Walgreens President Richard Ashworth. This is all made possible with the help of CBDMEDIC, a company Gronk partnered with back in August. The three-time Super Bowl champion uses the products to help with his recovery from all the injuries he suffered in football. Now that Gronk is teaming up with Brady, Gronkowski will be using more of the CBDMEDIC products this fall.