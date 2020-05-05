Rob Gronkowski Set to Defend WWE 24/7 Title in NFL

✖

Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April. He has not been on WWE TV since the win as he's now getting ready to return to the NFL. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end joined his brother Chris on the Gronk'd Up podcast and revealed he's ready to defend his WWE 24/7 title while playing in the NFL. He also mentioned that he has to be on the lookout for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians because he could take the title from him.

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left down the hallway … looking to my right to make sure no one is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden … Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow and takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ," Gronk said per Ringside News. "That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him."

When Gronkowski was traded to the Bucs in April, WWE congratulated him for making his return to the football field. However, the company also told him he will still have to defend the title at all times. "Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," WWE wrote on Twitter. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."

It would be interesting to see Gronk having the title during a game and then Tom Brady or Mike Evans come from behind and pin him. However, the focus for Gronk, Brady and the rest of the Bucs is getting to the team to the Super Bowl, which will be played in Tampa in February. One the trade was done, the former Patriots tight end sent a message to his former team.

"Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years," he wrote on Instagram. "New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible."