Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after getting a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.

"You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?" he said, per PEOPLE. Brady stars in the film with Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, and the movie is about four friends making the trip to see Brady play in Super Bowl LI when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady said he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie. "We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there." The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback talked about Gronkowski's scene with Fonda. "I think you and Jane Fonda had a good scene too, which I was a little...that was really spicy," Brady stated. "I was excited to see it. "So I think all the fans of Gronk are gonna be excited, and all the Jane Fonda fans, they're gonna love seeing that."

80 for Brady will also feature former Patriots players Danny Amendola and Julian Edleman as they were part of the team that defeated the Falcons at Super Bowl LI in overtime in 2017 (2016 NFL season). Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season but returned in 2020 when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo won three Super Bowls while in New England and won another tile in Tampa. Gronkowski retired again after the 2021 season, and Brady talked about how he wanted him back on the field.

"As much as I love having him on the show, I'd much rather have him on the field with me," Brady said before the Buccaneers took on the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs. "So I'm a little pissed off at him that he's on the show with me on a Monday morning and not on the field with me Monday night. But I'll get over it."