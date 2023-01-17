Tom Brady Gives Update on NFL Future After Buccaneers Get Eliminated From Playoffs

Tom Brady will not win another Super Bowl this year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday night. And now the question is what will the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback do next since he will be a free agent in March. When speaking to reporters after the 35-14 loss, Brady revealed what his next move will be when it comes to his playing career.

"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep — as good as I can tonight," Brady said while adding that there is no timetable for making a decision, per ESPN. "This has been all I've focused on — this game. It'll just be one day at a time. Truly." The 2022 season was not a memorable one for Brady who retired after the 2021 season but unretired a month later. The Buccaneers won the NFC South but finished the regular season with an 8-9 record. It's the first time Brady suffered a losing season, and the Buccaneers were one game away from not making the playoffs.

"It just feels like the end of the season," Brady stated. "I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys. I know it's hard for us players to make it through. You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport — we're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be."

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In his three seasons in Tampa, Brady led the Buccaneers to three playoff appearances, two NFC South titles and a Super Bowl championship in 2020. When asked about Brady, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David said, "It's definitely a surreal feeling, to watch somebody as a kid, and then obviously getting the chance to be in the locker room and talking with him, competing against him [in practice] — you see why he is the guy he is, why he's so great at playing quarterback. I'm definitely appreciative of him, "I told him, 'No matter what, you're the GOAT in my eyes.'"