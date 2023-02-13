Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Watch Free Online

Rihanna delivered an exciting halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII that had everyone talking on social media. Even if you missed the performance, which mixed some of Rihanna's biggest hits together in a 13-minute extravaganza, you can still catch it online. The show is available to watch in full below.

The final setlist focused on Rihanna's biggest hits, including "B**** Better Have My Money," "Diamonds," and "Umbrella." Her special guest was not Jay-Z or Drake as many fans predicted — instead turning out to be her unborn baby, as she revealed during the show that she is pregnant.

Rihanna had one of the most unique lead-ups to a Super Bowl halftime show. She has not released a new album since 2016's Anti, and her only solo major release since then is "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It marked her first full live show in nearly seven years and was also her first since she and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son last year. There were rumors she would use the Super Bowl halftime show to launch a new musical era, but she played coy when asked about that.

"Musically I'm feeling open," Rihanna said when asked about new music at a press conference last week, notes Variety. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird. Might not ever make sense to my fans... I want to have fun with music."

The "We Found Love" singer also sought to represent her native Barbados during her performance. "That's a big part of why it's important for me to do this show," Rihanna told reporters. "Representing for my country, Barbados. Representing for Black women everywhere. That's really important."

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is directing again. This is the first time Apple Music sponsored the show, taking over from Pepsi. Last year's show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak. It won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the first for a halftime show.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z, who owns Roc Nation, said in September 2022 when Rihanna was named the halftime show performer. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."