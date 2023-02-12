Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna's Net Worth Revealed

Rihanna returns to the stage to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII. Fans are ready to see the 34-year-old in action since they have waited years to see her return to the music world. But it's not like she has been doing nothing during her time away as she has been busy with multiple projects that have led to her being a very rich individual. According to Forbes, Rihanna's net worth is set at $1.4 billion, making her the richest musician and the second wealthiest female entertainer, after Oprah Winfrey, who is worth $2.5 billion.

While Rihanna has made a lot of money from her music, the big reason she's a billionaire is her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. The nine-time Grammy Award winner owns 50 % of the company which was launched in 2017. Her partner company, LVHM, is owned by Bernard Arnault who is the second-richest person in the world. Fenty Beauty brought in $100 million in sales in its first month. And after its first calendar year, the company tallied $550 million in annual revenue, according to Forbes. In 2021, Fenty Beauty was estimated to be worth around $2.8 billion.

Rihanna is also another of the popular lingerie line Savage x Fenty which was launched in 2018. She owns a 30% stake in the company which is valued at around $3 billion. The success of Savage x Fenty has led to the company hosting fashion shows, and the third show won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming in 2022.

But Rihanna's fortune began with her music career which began in 2003. Some of her biggest hits include "SOS," "Umbrella," "Take A Bow," "Disturbia, Rude Boy," We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Work." According to Insider, Rihanna made around $22.3 million from her music alone. She has also brought in a lot of cash from touring. Her Diamonds World Tour in 2013 brought in $137 million.

As for the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna recently explained why performing on the biggest stage in the world is important to her. "When you become a mom there's something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything," she said during a press conference. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this year. It's important for my son to see that."