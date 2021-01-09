Rachel Uchitel, Tiger Woods' Mistress, Breaks Silence on Affair

✖

The life of Tiger Woods will take center stage starting on Sunday with the first episode of HBO's docuseries, TIGER. Before the episode's release, one prominent figure conducted a public interview for the very first time. Rachel Uchitel, the woman known as Woods' mistress, broke her silence and spoke about the infamous affair.

Uchitel provided new information to Extra during an emotional interview. She revealed the impact that the cheating scandal had on her life. Uchitel also told Billy Bush why she is choosing to speak out now after a decade of silence. She explained that it was time to "take the shackles off" and speak out after so many people have spent time thinking "what they want" to think about the affair.

"I made a mistake, and that's for me to deal with, right? And that's the shame that I'm going to deal with personally," Uchitel told Bush during the emotional segment. "But, you know, it's one thing to then go for a decade of people wanting to shame me, and I wanted to set the record straight on what happened."

Uchitel continued and said that she is looking forward to TIGER's release on Sunday. She said that the documentary would show that members of the media "took the opportunity" to blame her for Woods "humiliating" his wife at the time. Uchitel further explained that she doesn't like to be branded as a "homewrecker" and a "mistress." She said that she is a 45-year-old woman who made "one wrong turn" 10 years ago and that everyone makes mistakes.

"The whole thing has made my life a living hell for the last 10 years, and I wanted to tell my story on HBO because I wanted people to see what really happened," Uchitel continued. "I was not a mistress, and I was in a real relationship, and I want people to leave me alone about it. I made a bad decision. And I regret it, and I'm embarrassed about it and… my apology is to two people, not the world, two people."

The upcoming two-part documentary will provide Uchitel with the opportunity to tell her side of the story for the very first time. According to The Daily Mail, the documentary will also address Woods' relationship with his father, Earl, and whether his childhood played a role in his infamous cheating scandal. Part 1 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2 will air on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.