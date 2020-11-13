HBO Releases Trailer for Tiger Woods Docuseries

✖

A Tiger Woods docuseries is coming soon. On Thursday, HBO released a trailer for Tiger, a two-part documentary on the life of the golf superstar. Tiger will premiere on HBO in January 2021 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The trailer starts off with Woods' father, Earl getting emotional in front of reporters and apologizing for speaking emotionally about his son. It then shows footage of Woods with Earl, who died in 2006, saying: "He will transcend this game. And bring to the world humanitarianism, which has never been known before." The trailer for Tiger also shows Woods' news coverage, talk shows appearances and a look into his success and scandal.

The trailer was released at the same time Woods completed a strong showing at the first round of the Masters, shooting a 4-under-par 68. He's looking to defend his title as he won the tournament for the fifth time in 2019. "There's no patrons, no roars,'' Woods said as reported by ESPN. "We'd ask the camera guys where did the ball end up, but we just don't know. That's very different. A lot of firsts [in Thursday's first round]. That's kind of the way this entire year has been.

The Masters was pushed back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are at Augusta National for the Masters, which is something Woods is not used to. "It's so different,'' Woods stated. "Shane [Lowry] was telling me [Thursday] that it was pretty exciting last week [at the Houston Open] to have the energy level of 200 people out there following his group. We haven't had that this entire year. It's been very different. This world that we live in is not what we've had throughout my career, and that's something we're going to have to get used to for some time.''

Tiger is based on the best-selling book Tiger Woods, which was written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian. In a 2019 interview with NPR, Benedict talked about Woods and said: "I think he's evolved. He's evolved a lot over time. He's in his 40s now. He's been through more than — it's hard to actually find someone on the planet that's been through things comparable to Tiger because of the fame he had."