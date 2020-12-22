HBO Sets Premiere Date for Tiger Woods Documentary

✖

The documentary on Tiger Woods is coming very soon. On Tuesday, HBO announced the release date of the two-part documentary TIGER. Part 1 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2 will air on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

"TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship," HBO said in a press release. Along with the release date, HBO also released a new trailer for TIGER.

Woods is one of the most successful golf pros of all-time but has had his share of ups and downs over the last 25 years. Currently, Woods is helping his 11-year old son Charlie how to excel at golf. The two competed at the PNC Championship this past weekend and fans couldn't get enough of how the two acted when they were on the golf course. On Sunday, Woods talked about what Charlie needs to improve on.

“It doesn’t change, whether you’re playing by yourself, or add a few more people in the group, to tournaments, to whether you have millions of people back home on TV or thousands of people cheering,” Woods said to Golf.com. “The shots don’t change. It’s the same shots. You still have to place it from point A to point B. That’s the thing that Charlie’s learning and he will continue to get better at.”

Charlie is a top golfer for his age as he won a junior tournament back in August. In the summer Woods talked about the one thing Charlie has that he would like to have. "I wish I had his move," Woods stated to Golf Digest in July. "I analyze the swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions. But those days are long gone and I relive it through him."