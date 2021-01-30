Phil Mickelson Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Golf is one of the richest sports due to the amount of money earned during competitions, as well as the endorsement deals landed by the biggest names. Tiger Woods reportedly tops the list among PGA Tour stars with more than $120 million in winngins, but Phil Mickelson sits just behind him. Here is what we know about Lefty's estimated net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickelson has an estimated net worth of $400 million. He has won three of the four major tournaments — The Masters, The Open, U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship — bringing in $90 million in tournament money in the process. Additionally, Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event, the Northern Telecom Open, in 1991 and turned pro after graduating college. He has been raking in money ever since while winning 44 PGA Tour events.

One massive payday occurred in 2018 during the first iteration of "The Match." Mickelson and Woods faced off in a head-to-head battle at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. A $9 million cash prize was on the line during the winner-take-all match. Though both Mickelson and Woods pledged to donate a portion of the winnings to charity.

The two PGA Tour stars played 18 holes during the high-profile event but ended regulation in a tie. They continued to play with four playoff holes. Mickelson ultimately secured the victory after the 22nd hole. He also added three side bets, sending another $600,000 to charity.

In addition to racking up money with wins on the golf course, Forbes reports that Mickelson has also earned $750 million in endorsement deals. His list of partners includes Amgen, Callaway Golf, Heineken N.V., Intrepid Financial Partners, KPMG, and Rolex. Mickelson also inked deals with Amstel Light and Melin in 2020 to round out the group.

Mickelson doesn't only earn money by playing golf and advertising certain products. He also has his hand in real estate. He has purchased and sold luxury properties in both California and Arizona. Mickelson also belongs to a group of investors — including his former golf coach at Arizona State University Steve Loy — that own "around six golf courses in Arizona."

These courses offer private memberships for an annual fee. The private courses are The Stone Canyon Club, The Rim Club and The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines. The public courses are McDowell Mountain Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club and Ocotillo Golf Club.