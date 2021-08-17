Paulina Gretzky Teases Wedding 'Countdown' in New Photo

✖

It looks like Paulina Gretzky will be getting married very soon. The 32-year-old model and actress went to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her wearing all white in a group photo with fashion designer Vera Wang. And in the caption, Gretzky wrote "let the countdown begin."

Gretzky tagged Vera Wang Bridal Services in the photo. In April, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky revealed that she went wedding dress shopping in New York. Paulina is engaged to golf star Dustin Johnson and talked about her relationship while on The Netchicks podcast in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

"I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

Gretzky and Johnson share two children together - Tatum and River. In June, Johnson spoke to Cigar Aficionado about Gretzky and talked about how they first met. "I went and had dinner at the house," Johnson said, referring to him and his agent having dinner at Wayne Gretzky's and Janet Jones' home in 2010. It was then when Johnson met Paulina for the first time. "Once we met we became friends," he said. "Me and Paulina, we were friends for a while before we started dating."

If it was up to Gretzky, the two would have been married already. “Dustin is the romantic,” Gretzky revealed on the Pillows and Beer podcast in June. “I’m like ‘Let’s go to a courthouse’ and he’s like, ‘No, baby, I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us.’ I’m like ‘Ugh, I have to be the center of attention, OK.’ It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I’m going to have like 10 wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though.” Gretzky has earned a lot of attention on social media. Shortly after Johnson won the Masters last year, Gretzky posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing in St. Barths.