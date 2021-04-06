Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson: Why the Couple Hasn't Tied the Knot Just Yet

✖

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been engaged since 2013, which has led to fans wondering when will the couple get married. It's something they have talked about doing in the past, but for now, the 32-year-old model/actress and the 36-year-old golf pro continue to be happy while not being officially husband and wife. Here's a look at why Gretzky and Johnson have not yet tied the knot.

In 2014, Gretzky spoke to Golf Digest and said the plan was to get married in the fall. "We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it's been hard to set a date," she said. "It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit." In January 2015, Gretzky and Johnson welcomed their first child, Tatum. Around that same time, Johnson was working through his suspension for failing a test for recreational drugs before the Masters.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson said: "Over these past four or five months I've really grown up and I am starting to become the person I want my kids to look up to." In 2016, Johnson revealed he and Gretzky planned to get married last fall but their schedules didn't allow. He then said that it was possible a wedding could happen later that year.

In June 2017, Johnson and Gretzky welcomed another child, River. However, breakup rumors started to surround the couple not too long after that. A story was published in 2018 about Johnson reportedly cheating on Gretzky multiple times, leading to Gretzky removing photos of him from her Instagram profile. The two were able to work things out and are now stronger than ever.

This past January, Gretzky appeared on The Netchicks podcast and talked about her relationship with Johnson. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don't want anything from Dustin other than I love him." Gretzky and Johnson and currently in Augusta, Georgia for the Masters, a tournament Johnson won last year.