Paulina Gretzky Goes Shopping for Wedding Dress With Vera Wang

Paulina Gretzky is getting ready to talk down the aisle with Dustin Johnson and is getting help from a top fashion designer. This week, the 32-year-old model and actress traveled to New York to go wedding dress shopping with Vera Wang. Gretzky documented her experience on her Instagram Story and tried on a number of dresses.

"Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true," Gretzky wrote in an Instagram post. You are a queen & friend [Vera Wang] thank you." Gretzky didn't give full-length looks at every dress she tried on but did share a behind-the-scenes look as she viewed the gowns while wearing a robe. Gretzky and Johnson, who won the 2020 Masters in November, got engaged in August 2013 and have two sons, Tatum, 5 and River Jones, 3. In an interview with Golfweek in September. Johnson talked about his relationship with Gretzky, who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing," he said. "And now, it’s Paulina and the kids. And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing." Johnson also talked about how he loves his two sons.

"The best thing in the world is having kids," Johnson stated. "We’re lucky to have two wonderful boys. It’s really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum’s in kindergarten. They’re getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It’s funny."

Gretzky talked about her relationship with Johnson in January while appearing on The Netchicks podcast. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him." It's not clear when exactly Gretzky and Johnson will get married.