Dustin Johnson Shares Interesting Fact About Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is getting ready to defend his Masters championship after winning the title in November. And while he's one of the top golfers in the world, his fiancee probably could give him a run for his money. Johnson was recently interviewed by Cigar Aficionado and said Paulina Gretzky plays golf "about 10 times a year" and is able to hold her own.

"She's actually pretty dang good for someone who doesn't play or definitely doesn't practice," Johnson said. Johnson and Gretzky are featured on the cover of Cigar Aficionado, which is fitting considering Gretzky's father, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and her mother, Janet Jones appeared on the cover 24 years ago. Johnson also detailed how he and Paulina Gretzky began dating.

"I went and had dinner at the house," Johnson said referring to him and his agent having dinner at Wayne Gretzky's and Janet Jones' home in 2010. It was then when Johnson met Paulina for the first time. "Once we met we became friends," he said. "Me and Paulina, we were friends for a while before we started dating." Wayne Gretzky is an avid golfer, which is how he got connected with Johnson. The legendary NHL player recalled the time Johnson just missed winning the 2015 U.S. Open.

"When he didn't get a tie at Chambers Bay, I think it was a real turning point in his life," Gretzky said who also added it was "one of the only times I really gave him advice." Johnson wasn't going to speak to the media afterward, but Gretzky talked him into it. Johnson then flew with the Gretzky's to Idaho for a vacation and played "21 straight days with us," Gretzky said.

With Wayne Gretzky being a major golf fan, Paulina has been around it all her life. "I didn't appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps," Paulina said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I'm saying, "Daddy, don't go play golf anymore." I just wanted to spend time with him."