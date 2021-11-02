Paulina Gretzky Responds After Couple Dresses up as Her and Dustin Johnson for Halloween

Paulina Gretzky showed some love to one couple who dressed up as her and her fiancé Dustin Johnson. On Halloween, the model and actress went to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the couple who dressed up like them when they were at the Masters in 2016, as mentioned by Maxim. At the time, Johnson was in his normal gear while Gretzky was in a caddie uniform since she was caddying for Johnson. There were a few more people on Instagram dressed up as Gretzky at the 2016 Masters and shared the photos on Instagram.

But did Gretzky dress up for Halloween? The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared photos of herself as a Baywatch lifeguard and partying with Johnson and Donald Trump in Florida at his annual Halloween event.

Gretzky and Johnson continue to have fun this year, but it looks like things will get better for them as they are set to get married. After being engaged since 2013, the couple is tying the knot soon. Gretzky is known for posting revealing photos on social media and came close to posing for Playboy. However, the 32-year-old revealed that she turned down the offer because of Johnson.

“Dustin — just remember I love you — Playboy asked me to do, you know, Playboy, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is a great opportunity,’” Gretzky said on the Pillows and Beer podcast earlier this year. “They gave me an amount, a number and Dustin was like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m going to match it. You’re not doing it I don’t think so’ — and I was like, ‘OK.’ Even though money is not the thing, I could tell it bothered him and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s fine.’”

Gretzky went on to tease details of their upcoming wedding. “Dustin is the romantic,” Gretzky revealed. “I’m like ‘Let’s go to a courthouse’ and he’s like, ‘No, baby, I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us.’ I’m like ‘Ugh, I have to be the center of attention, OK.’ It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I’m going to have like 10 wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though.” Along with being engaged, Gretzky and Johnson share two children — Tatum, 6, and River, 4.