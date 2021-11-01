Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Celebrate Halloween With Donald Trump

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson celebrated Halloween with a former president. Gretzky went to Instagram to share a photo of her and Johnson with Donald Trump as they attended Trump’s annual costume bash at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The engaged couple was greeted by Trump with hugs, laughs and compliments.

Trump was seen arriving at the venue and walking over the Gretzky to hug and kiss. “Hi Paulina,” he said, adding, “You look great.” Gretzky was dressed as a Baywatch lifeguard and shared some highlights from the party on her Instagram story. And on Gretzky’s Instagram post with Trump, there were plenty of interesting responses from followers.

“Omg that Trump costume is spot on,” one Instagram user wrote while another one added, “Best Donald Trump costume I’ve seen so far. This post comes on the heels of Gretzky and Johnson planning their wedding. The date of their wedding has not been revealed publicly, but they are tying the knot in Tennessee. Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013 and share two young sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4.

In a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Gretzky talked about getting married soon. “We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it’s been hard to set a date,” she said. “It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit.” Gretzky also talked about how her relationship with Johnson is very important to her.

“The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin,” she stated. “It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

Johnson is coming off of helping Team USA win the Ryder Cup in September. The golf star also won the Saudi International for the second time in his career in February. Last year, Johnson won the Masters for the first time in his career and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year.