Paulina Gretzky Posts Revealing Bikini Photo Following Dustin Johnson Wedding

✖

Paulina Gretzky seems to enjoy being married. On Wednesday, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky posted a photo of her in a green bikini while living it up in The Bahamas. The photo shows Paulina Gretzky's backside, and the caption, the 33-year-old just posted an emoji of a lizard.

This photo comes nearly two weeks after Gretzky and golf star Dustin Johnson got married in Tennessee after a long engagement. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children, Tatum, 7, and River, 4. "I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," Gretzky said on the Pillows and Beer podcast in May 2021, per Yahoo! "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."

In 2014, Gretzkty spoke to Golf Digest and revealed how she and Johson met. "At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at [Tiger Woods'] tournament at Sherwood," she said. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy. I didn't stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He's always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are."

Gretzky has done modeling, acting and singing in her career. When it comes to films, Gretzky has appeared in Grown Ups 2, Fame and Guns, Girls and Gambling. On the Pillows and Beer podcast, Gretzky talked about she was offered to appear in Playboy but had to turn it down.

"They gave me an amount, a number and Dustin was like, 'Absolutely not. I'm going to match it. You're not doing it,'" Gretzky said. "'I don't think so' — and I was like, 'OK.' Even though money is not the thing, I could tell it bothered him and I was like, 'You know what, it's fine.'"