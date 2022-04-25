Paulina Gretzky Shares Intimate Wedding Photos With Dustin Johnson

✖

Paulina Gretzky got married to Dustin Johnson on Saturday and is now sharing a couple of photos from the weekend. On Instagram, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky posted two photos of the happy couple from the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee. In the first photo, Gretzky is seen kissing her golf-star husband while wearing a Vera Wang gown. In the second photo, Gretzky wears a Vera Wang dress while holding hands with Johnson who is wearing a gray suit. In the first photo, Johnson models the classic black tuxedo. and then showed support for Johnson

According to the New York Post, the wedding festivities for Gretzky, 33, and Johnson, 37, began on Thursday. The pair had dinner with their loved ones, which was followed by guests taking pictures in a photo booth. Before the wedding, Gretzky had her bachelorette party at St. Barths and then showed support for Johnson, who competed in the 2022 Masters Tournament and finished in 12th place.

Gretzky and Johnson tied the knot after being engaged since 2013. The couple also has two children — Tatum, 7, and River, 4. Last year, Gretzky appeared on the Pillows and Beer podcast and spoke about her engagement. "I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," she said. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."

In September 2020, Johnson spoke to Golfweek about how his family is important to him. "It puts things in perspective," Johnson said. "For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids. And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."

Johnson also talked about having a relationship with the Gretzky family. "I'm very close with all of the Gretzkys," he said. "It's great to be able to just listen. I've learned so much from Wayne, just watching the way he acts and the way he treats other people. His dad, Walter, is unbelievable. He might be more popular than Wayne. But obviously, with Wayne, it's great to have someone who dominated their sport the way he did for such a long period of time."