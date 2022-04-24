Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Are Officially Married

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are now a married couple. The two tied the knot on Saturday outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, and the ceremony took place under a white tent with the couple’s closest family and friends, according to the Daily Mail. The wedding comes after the couple got engaged in 2013.

Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, talked about her relationship with Johnson on The Netchicks podcast in January 2021 and explained why they haven’t gotten married yet. “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love,” she said. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky shines in a Vera Wang dress as she weds PGA star Dustin Johnson during intimate ceremony https://t.co/WdkFGlPzSI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 24, 2022

One of the reasons Gretzky and Johnson were engaged for a long time could be Johnson’s schedule since he’s one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. In a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Gretzky said she wanted to get married later in the year. “We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it’s been hard to set a date,” she stated. “It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit.”

Gretzky continued: “The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin. It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

Johnson is one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. He won the Masters Tournament in November 2020, his second major championship. He also was named the 2020 FedEx Cup Champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year. In September 2020, Johnson talked about how Gretzky and their two kids, Tatum, 7, and River, 4, mean the world to him.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson said to Golfweek. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands.”