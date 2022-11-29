Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 2, Share First Photo

Patrick Mahomes is officially pulling double daddy duty. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany Matthews welcomed their second child on Monday, Nov. 28, and they announced the news of their little one's arrival by sharing the adorable first photo of their bundle of joy. The little one joins big sister Sterling Skye, 1.

Mahomes, 26, announced the birth of his son on Instagram early Tuesday morning, revealing that his little mini-me arrived on Nov. 28 weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. The proud dad also revealed that he and his wife opted to carry on the family name by naming their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Mahomes is named after his father, Pat Mahomes, a former professional baseball pitcher. The announcement was made alongside a photo of the little one in a brown and white tie-dyed onesie. In the image, little Bronze was laying on blanket with the name "Mahomes" printed over it and chain necklace reading "Bronze" just below his feet. His parents kept his face out of the image. Matthews commented on the post, "Baby boy."

Mahomes and Matthews announced that they were expecting their second child in late May, just two months after they tied the knot in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. Announcing the news, the couple shared a trio of photos, including an ultrasound image and a photo of themselves with their daughter, who held a sign reading, "Big sister duties ... coming soon." They simply captioned the snapshots, "Round 2!"

The couple revealed in June they were expecting a baby boy by sharing a video of their gender reveal party, which featured blue and pink decor. In the clip, Mahomes and his wife sprayed blue paint out of squirt guns, with Mahomes celebrating the news by jumping into the pool. In the months that followed, Matthews continued to document her pregnant, sharing just days before giving birth, "Can't believe I'll soon have 2 little loves," as she posted a gallery of photos from her maternity photo shoot.

News of Bronze's arrival has been met with plenty of excitement. The Kansas City Chiefs official Instagram account replied to Mahomes' post by writing, "Congratulations Patrick & Brittany," with the Kansas City Current commenting, "Congratulations! We're so happy for you both!" Jason Kander wrote, "He has already favored to beat every AFC West opponent. Impressive young man!"