Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Marry in Hawaii Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. TMZ reported that the couple wed in Hawaii. Mahomes and Matthews’ closest friends and family attended their nuptials, which took place nearly two years after they got engaged.

On Instagram, both Mahomes and Matthews posted photos of themselves in their wedding day best. In the snaps, the pair can be seen walking down the aisle hand in hand. They also pose with their daughter, Sterling, who served as the flower girl for the big day. According to TMZ, the high school sweethearts kept their wedding on the smaller side. But, Mahomes still made sure that his Kansas City Chiefs teammates would be there for all of the festivities.

Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was his best man while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce served as one of the groomsmen. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthews’ bridesmaids. Matthews has already implemented a big change to her Instagram account to reflect the fact that they exchanged vows, as her name now reads “Brittany Mahomes” on her bio.

Mahomes and Matthews became engaged in September 2020. The athlete popped the question a day after he celebrated his birthday. Matthews took to social media to share the news and show off her bling in the process. She wrote, “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us.” Matthews continued, “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Months after they became engaged, they marked another major milestone in their relationship by becoming parents to their first child together. In February 2021, they announced the birth of their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. At the time, the couple revealed that they would be holding off on posting photos of their baby in order to maintain her privacy. Matthews wrote on Instagram, “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.” Of course, they later began to post photos of baby Sterling on their respective social media accounts, including their latest posts to announce their marriage.