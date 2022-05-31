Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Expecting Second Baby

✖

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are adding to their family. Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife announced they are expecting a second child. In the Instagram post, Mahomes and Matthews are with their baby daughter Sterling Skye who is holding the sign "Big Sister Duties Coming Soon." In another photo, the three are holding an ultrasound image.

This news comes nearly three months after Mahomes and Matthews got married in Hawaii. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2020, and Sterling was born in Feb. 2021. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Mahomes talked about doing differing things for his growing family.

"I have a wife now and I have a baby girl of 13 months. And so everything I do is kind of for them. I can't just be going out there and playing football and have no other thoughts about it," Mahomes said. "It's about building a legacy, something special that one day I'll be able to leave for my kids."

Along with having a second child, Mahomes is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has led the team to the AFC Championship game the last four years and has won two of those games. And in 2019, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, making Mahomes one of the superstars in the NFL. In February, Mahomes spoke to ESPN reporter Lisa Salters at the Pro Bowl and talked about losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game this past season.

"Yeah, I mean, it still hurts," Mahomes said per ChiefsWire. "You want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. It's an honor to be in the Pro Bowl, and so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families, it's a good way to cap off the season for us." Along with winning a Super Bowl, Mahomes has been named Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP. He's also a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection. In his four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has thrown for 18,991 yards and 151 touchdowns with a 105.8 passer rating, which is No. 1 on the all-time list.