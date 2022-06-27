Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany now know the sex of their second child. On social media, the couple shared a video of their gender reveal party, which featured blue and pink decor. Before the announcement was made, Mahomes said in the video that it was going to be a boy. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife then sprayed blue paint out of squirt guns indicating they are expecting a son. Mahomes was so excited that he jumped into a pool.

Mahomes and Brittany announced they are expecting their second child in May, two months after they got married. The couple has a 16-month-old daughter named Sterling, who was born shortly after Mahomes played in his second Super Bowl. In April, Brittany had a Q&A session on Instagram and was asked a lot about being a mother again.

"Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby," she said, per E! News. "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down." Mahomes and Brittany, both 26, have been together since high school. They got engaged right before the start of the 2020 season and a few months after Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title. Last year, Mahomes talked about being the father of Sterling.

"I made it home just in time before her bedtime, so she was in her bedtime routine. I got to kind of just go in and give her a little kiss goodnight, so it was definitely cool to get to go home and see her," Mahomes said on the Rich Eisen Show in September, per Fox 4 news in Kansas City. "She is saying, 'Ah-Ah,' which to me is like really close to dada. But Brittany says it's really close to mama. So we're kind of battling that one out, too. I'm saying dada in every third word of my sentences.

Mahomes is coming off a 2021 season where he threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. He led the Chiefs to a 12-5 record in the regular season and an appearance in the AFC Championship for the fourth consecutive year. The Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, but Mahomes has established himself as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL with a Super Bowl title, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP and four Pro Bowls in four seasons as a starter.